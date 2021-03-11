Smith is expected to play in left field during Friday's spring game against Miami, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith had been serving as the designated hitter for the Mets over the past week as the team brought him along slowly to begin spring training. He'll make his first defensive appearance in Friday's matchup since the Mets want to give him ample playing time at his primary position ahead of Opening Day. The 25-year-old has gone just 1-for-11 with a two-run home run and six strikeouts over his first four Grapefruit League games.