Smith went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

The homer was his fifth of the year and first since June 6, with Smith slashing a tepid .200/.314/.300 in 35 plate appearances between the long balls. Playing time remains inconsistent for the 24-year-old even with occasional starts in left field, a situation that isn't likely to change with Pete Alonso entrenched at first base.