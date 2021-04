Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

An 0-for-4 showing with two more whiffs in the nightcap put a damper on his day, but Smith still connected on his second homer of the year in the first inning of the opener. The 25-year-old has fanned nine times in his first 23 at-bats this season, leading to a .217 batting average, but three of his five hits have gone for extra bases (one double and two homers).