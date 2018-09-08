Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

It's only his third big-league homer of the season, but two of them have come in only 11 at-bats since Aug. 18. Playing time has been somewhat inexplicably tough to come by for the 23-year-old, as veterans like Austin Jackson and Jay Bruce remain ahead of him on the depth chart even though the Mets have nothing to play for but the future, but Smith's recent flashes of power might earn him more starts over the remaining September schedule.

More News
Our Latest Stories