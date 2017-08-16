Mets' Dominic Smith: Smashes first MLB homer Tuesday
Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.
His seventh-inning shot off Sonny Gray, the first big-league homer of Smith's short career, ended the right-hander's night and kicked off a late but futile rally by the Mets. The 22-year-old has now hit safely in four of five games since being called up, and he should remain entrenched at first base over the final weeks of 2017 for the rebuilding squad.
More News
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...