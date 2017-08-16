Play

Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

His seventh-inning shot off Sonny Gray, the first big-league homer of Smith's short career, ended the right-hander's night and kicked off a late but futile rally by the Mets. The 22-year-old has now hit safely in four of five games since being called up, and he should remain entrenched at first base over the final weeks of 2017 for the rebuilding squad.

