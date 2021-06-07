Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, walk, caught stealing and two strikeouts in a 6-2 win over the Padres on Sunday.

Smith walked and was caught stealing second base in the second inning and blasted a solo home run to center in the fourth. After launching 10 home runs in 50 games in 2020, Smith has just four through 49 games season and owns a decent .260/.332/.373 slash line. One added factor of late has been Smith's activity on the bases, with both his steals and lone caught stealing all having come in June.