Smith is expected to see his first game action of the spring Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 25-year-old will ease in as the DH before taking the field defensively Saturday. Smith will likely spend most of his time in left field during Grapefruit League action, as the Mets feel the stress fracture he suffered in his foot in 2019 was a result of moving back and forth between first base and the outfield. "This time, we want him to spend more time in left," manager Luis Rojas said Wednesday. "We'll gradually put him in the spot where he can start coming into games. Doing his drills and then he's gonna get to play on the field later." Over the last two seasons, Smith has posted a dynamic .299/.366/.571 slash line through 139 games with 21 homers, so finding a regular spot for him in the lineup will be a priority for the club in camp.