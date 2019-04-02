Smith will draw the start at first base Tuesday against the Marlins, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Smith is 1-for-3 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored through the first three games of the season, and manager Mickey Callaway will elect to insert Smith's left-handed bat into the starting lineup with Jose Urena (knee) slated to toe the rubber for the opposition. Pete Alonso will likely take a seat as a result.