Mets' Dominic Smith: Starting in outfield Tuesday
Smith is starting in left field and hitting fifth Tuesday against the Rockies.
With Jay Bruce (hip) and Yoenis Cespedes (hip) both on the shelf, Smith will make his first career big-league start in the outfield. The youngster saw some time at the corner outfield spots with Triple-A Las Vegas, and he could continue to see some starts in the outfield until either Bruce or Cespedes returns. Smith is hitting .211/.250/.421 across eight games with the Mets this season.
