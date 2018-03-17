Mets' Dominic Smith: Still can't run
Smith (quad) still has enough discomfort to prevent him from running and is unsure if he will be able to play in a game before the end of spring training, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
He essentially has no chance to break camp in the big leagues, so look for him to spend the first month or two of the season knocking any rust off and working on improving his conditioning at Triple-A. Adrian Gonzalez will start at first base for the Mets against righties, while Wilmer Flores and Todd Frazier also serve as options there early in the season.
More News
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: All but ruled out of big-league spot•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Unlikely to be ready by Opening Day•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Completes BP session without issue•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Scheduled for BP•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Begins jogging•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....