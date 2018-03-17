Smith (quad) still has enough discomfort to prevent him from running and is unsure if he will be able to play in a game before the end of spring training, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

He essentially has no chance to break camp in the big leagues, so look for him to spend the first month or two of the season knocking any rust off and working on improving his conditioning at Triple-A. Adrian Gonzalez will start at first base for the Mets against righties, while Wilmer Flores and Todd Frazier also serve as options there early in the season.