Smith went 3-for-5 with a home run and another two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-8 loss at Dodger Stadium.

Smith joined Amed Rosario in going deep off Julio Urias in the seventh inning to increase New York's lead to 8-3, but ultimately a ninth-inning rally by the Dodgers erased any chance for a win. The 23-year-old continues to compile an impressive campaign, batting .370/.469/.556 with two homers, 17 runs scored and seven RBI in just 54 plate appearances.