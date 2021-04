Smith went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Phillies.

It's the first multi-hit performance of the year for the 25-year-old, who's managed only five hits in total over his first six games. That was still enough to boost Smith's batting average to .286 (8-for-28) and he has produced solid power numbers with two homers and six RBI, but his 0:11 BB:K is a cause for concern.