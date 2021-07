Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over Pittsburgh.

Smith got the Mets on the board with an RBI single in the third inning. His double in the sixth also led to a run as Jeff McNeil scored on Gregory Polanco's throwing error. The three-hit effort was Smith's first since July 3. The 26-year-old is slashing a modest .254/.321/.392 with nine home runs, 38 RBI, 34 runs scored and two stolen bases through 324 plate appearances this year.