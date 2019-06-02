Smith (thumb) will have an MRI after hurting himself on a backswing in Saturday's contest against Arizona, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Smith was scratched from Sunday's lineup with the injury but was available to pinch hit. That's at least some indication that the injury isn't serious, though the MRI may reveal otherwise. Smith has swung the bat well through 75 plate appearances, hitting .365/.467/.571.

