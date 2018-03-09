Mets' Dominic Smith: Unlikely to be ready by Opening Day
Smith (quadriceps) will have a tough time getting up to speed by Opening Day, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Smith has been out with a strained right quadriceps since February 25th, but has been jogging and taking batting practice and appears ready to take the field again soon. Contrary to previous reports, he's still considered day-to-day and won't necessarily be ready to go by Sunday. If he's not fully healthy by Opening Day, Adrian Gonzalez will win the first base battle by default, though Smith could still become the primary starter at some point later in the season.
