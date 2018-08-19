Smith will be the Mets' 26th man for Sunday's Little League Classic against the Phillies.

Both teams will get an extra man with the game being played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Smith has disappointed for the Mets so far this season, hitting just .183/.216/.324 in 28 games. Since he's just up as the extra man, it's likely that he heads right back to Triple-A following the game.

