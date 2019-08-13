Smith (foot) is scheduled for a doctor's appointment in a few weeks, at which point he's hopeful to shed his walking boot, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been dealing with a stress reaction in his left foot since the end of July, and he's been in a walking boot since. "We're hoping the appointment goes well, and they say I can come out of the boot and once that happens hopefully I can get back quickly with no setbacks," stated Smith. A timetable for his return likely won't become more clear until after his appointment.