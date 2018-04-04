Mets' Dominic Smith: Will make rehab appearance Thursday
Smith (quadriceps) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Smith started the season on the disabled list after straining his right quad in spring training and is expected to play five innings for Las Vegas. The 22-year-old will likely need to make at least a few appearances to work his way into full game readiness, but he still appears on track for a mid-April return from the DL, although remaining in Triple-A once healthy is a possibility.
