Diaz allowed a run on two hits and struck out three in one inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

Diaz flirted with danger for the second outing in a row, allowing a two-out RBI single to Garrett Cooper to bring the Marlins within a run. He then struck out Avisail Garcia to end the threat. Despite the recent return to some shaky pitching, Diaz has logged four saves, a hold and a win in his last eight outings without blowing a save. He's 14-for-17 in save chances overall while posting a 2.30 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 53:11 K:BB across 27.1 innings.