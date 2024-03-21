Diaz (personal) has struck out one while allowing one earned run on zero hits and two walks over 1.2 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances for the Mets since leaving camp last week to attend to a personal matter.

Diaz was away from the team last week to witness the birth of his child, but he returned to action Sunday and then made another appearance Wednesday. With Diaz's surgically repaired left knee having thus far provided no complications for him this spring, he's in line to reclaim his role as the Mets' closer in 2024.