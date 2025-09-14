Diaz (6-3) blew the save and took the loss Saturday as the Mets fell 3-2 to the Rangers, giving up one run on three hits and a walk over 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

Called in to protect a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning with a runner on second and two outs, Diaz instead uncorked a wild pitch and a walk before Rowdy Tellez roped a ground-rule double to tie the game. The right-hander escaped that jam, but he then gave up the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. It was Diaz's third blown save of the season and his first since July 20, ending a stretch of seven straight save conversions, but he's stumbling toward the finish line on the regular season -- he's been tagged for runs in four of his last 10 appearances, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB in 11.2 innings over that stretch.