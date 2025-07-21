Diaz (5-0) was credited with the win after blowing a save opportunity Sunday against the Reds, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless one-third of an inning.

Brought in to protect a one-run lead with one on and two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Diaz loaded the bases with a walk and a single before plunking Spencer Steer to bring home the tying run, which was charged to Reed Garrett. Diaz then didn't come back out for the ninth after throwing 16 pitches, only six of which were strikes. Not counting the All-Star Game, it was the Mets' closer's first blown save since June 2, which was also the last time he gave up a run. Over his last 13 appearances, Diaz has posted a 0.77 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 13 innings to go along with his pristine 0.00 ERA while picking up two wins and six saves.