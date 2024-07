Diaz walked two and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 10th save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Rockies.

It didn't look like Diaz's services would be needed when the Mets built a 7-2 lead through five frames, but a late collapse by the rest of the bullpen forced the right-hander into action. Diaz has maintained a pristine 0.00 ERA since coming off the IL in mid-June, converting five of six save chances with a 0.90 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB through 6.2 innings.