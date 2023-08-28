Diaz (knee) threw a bullpen session Sunday and sported a fastball that sat around 93-to-95 miles per hour, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

Diaz averaged 99 mph with his heater during the 2022 season, but Ragazzo notes that the right-hander didn't appear to be throwing at 100 percent effort. In any case, Diaz has reached a major milestone in his recovery from patellar tendon surgery by completing a bullpen session for the first time since suffering the knee injury in mid-March while playing for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. As has been the case since he underwent surgery, Diaz remained adamant Monday that his goal is to pitch again for the Mets in 2023. Even though the Mets aren't in playoff contention, Diaz could still get the green light to pitch for the big club in the closing weeks of the season if he navigates his throwing progression without any complications.