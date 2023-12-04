Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Diaz is "fully healthy" after completing his recovery from the patellar tendon surgery he required on his right knee last March, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Coming off a brilliant 2022 campaign in which he converted 32 of 35 save chances while posting a 1.31 ERA and striking out 118 over 62 innings, Diaz profiled as arguably the top closer in fantasy drafts heading into last spring, but his season was quickly torpedoed before it even started after he injured his knee while celebrating a win for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Diaz didn't experience any setbacks while completing what had been expected to be a six-month recovery from surgery, and though he had hoped to pitch at some point in September, the Mets chose not to activate him as they played out the string on a non-contending season. Mendoza wasn't willing to fully commit to Diaz being in store for a normal spring training, but the right-hander is seemingly facing no restrictions in his throwing program so far this offseason and should settle back into the closer's role for the Mets by the time Opening Day arrives.