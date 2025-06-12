Diaz earned the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nationals, allowing a walk and a hit in a scoreless inning.

After Ryne Stanek allowed three straight hits to lead off the ninth, the Mets turned to Diaz to protect a 4-1 lead with the tying run at the plate. Diaz was shaky initially, walking Nathaniel Lowe to load the bases before allowing a base hit to Josh Bell that cut the lead to 4-2. The Nats would scratch across one more run on a wild pitch before Diaz induced a pair of groundouts to strand the tying run on third base. The 31-year-old improves to 15-for-16 in save chances this year. He's allowed just one earned run in his last 18.2 innings, lowering his ERA to 2.22 with a 0.95 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB across 28.1 innings this season.