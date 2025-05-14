Diaz walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his ninth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Pirates.

The final frame was more nervous than it appears from a glance at Diaz's line, as a Francisco Lindor error and stolen bases by Adam Frazier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa put runners on second and third with one out. The Mets closer was able to buckle down though, fanning Bryan Reynolds before getting Joey Bart to ground out to second base. Diaz has yet to blow a save this season despite some bumpy appearances and a career-low 96.6 mph average fastball, posting a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB through 17 innings.