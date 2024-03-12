Diaz topped out at 98 mph with his fastball while striking out the side in a perfect fifth inning during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Seeing his first game action in almost exactly a year after he blew out his knee in the WBC last March, Diaz fanned Jesus Sanchez, Avisail Garcia and Jon Berti and showed no rust at all in his return to the mound. The right-hander fired nine of 14 pitches for strikes, and he's on track to resume the closing duties that saw him record exactly 32 saves in 2021 and 2022 for the Mets.