Diaz (knee) is scheduled to throw two bullpen sessions this week in front of the Mets' major-league coaching staff, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Those workouts could go a long way toward determining whether Diaz will be allowed to pitch in the majors this season. That he's traveling with the Mets on their current road trip is a positive sign, but manager Buck Showalter continues to call it a week-to-week situation. The 29-year-old required surgery this spring after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee while celebrating Team Puerto Rico's victory over Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

