Diaz (knee) will throw at least one bullpen session at Port St. Lucie this week, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

While the Mets haven't provided a specific reason why the right-hander will take the mound in Florida rather than New York, the team's pitching lab is located at the Port St. Lucie complex. Time is running out for Diaz to make an appearance in the majors before the end of the regular season, but the team has yet to rule it out.