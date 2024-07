Diaz struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 11th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Marlins.

He closed out the combined shutout on 12 pitches (nine strikes), with his fastball topping out at 98.5 mph. Diaz appears to be back in nearly peak form -- he hasn't given up a run in eight appearances since coming off the IL in mid-June, piling up six saves and two wins with a 0.78 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB over 7.2 innings during that stretch.