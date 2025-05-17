Diaz struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 10th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Yankees.

The veteran right-hander's adrenaline was pumping, and Diaz topped out at 100 mph on a fastball before fanning Aaron Judge with a 98.6 mph heater to end the game. That's a big step up from the career-low 96.6 mph Diaz has been averaging with the pitch this season, and a very encouraging sign as he produced his eighth straight appearance without allowing an earned run. The 31-year-old sports a 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB through 18 innings, and he's a perfect 10-for-10 in converting save chances.