Diaz earned the save against the Rockies on Sunday, allowing one hit while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

Diaz gave up a leadoff single before striking out the next three batters to seal the win. The 31-year-old remains perfect in save chances, converting all 13 opportunities while posting a 2.22 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB across 24.1 innings.