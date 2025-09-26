Diaz allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Cubs.

Diaz gave up a leadoff single to Carson Kelly but erased it with a game-ending double play from Dansby Swanson. It's been a strong September for Diaz, who has allowed just one run while posting a 17:3 K:BB over 11.2 innings, though the Mets haven't given him a ton of chances to rack up saves. For the season, he's 28-for-31 in save conversions while pitching to a 1.71 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 96:21 K:BB through 63.1 innings.