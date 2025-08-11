Diaz (5-2) took the loss Sunday against the Brewers, giving up one run on one hit in one-third of an inning.

The Mets headed into the eighth inning with a 6-5 lead, but Ryan Helsley blew the save and needed to be replaced by Diaz to get the final out of the frame. The team's closer had his own struggles in the ninth however, as Isaac Collins took him deep to walk it off. It was the first earned run Diaz had been tagged with since April 21, but both his losses on the season have come in three August appearances, as he allowed the phantom runner to score in an extra-inning loss to the Giants on Aug. 1. Despite those recent setbacks, the 31-year-old right-hander has a stellar 1.60 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 67:17 K:BB through 45 innings in 2025, converting 23 of 25 save chances.