Diaz (5-1) took the loss Friday as the Mets fell to the Giants, giving up an unearned run on a hit and a walk in the 10th inning. He struck out one.

New York forced extra innings with a rally in the eighth inning, but Diaz couldn't prevent the phantom runner from crossing the plate in the top of the 10th. The Mets added former Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley to their bullpen at the trade deadline to fill a setup role, but Diaz remains entrenched in the top job -- he hasn't been tagged for an earned run since June 2, delivering a 0.82 ERA and 26:9 K:BB over his last 18.1 innings along with an unsullied ERA.