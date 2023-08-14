Diaz (knee) recently began throwing from the base of the mound, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Diaz will continue the process for another week or so and could progress to full mound work after that, although Mets general manager Billy Eppler would not commit to that. "Let's just really focus on the process," Eppler said. "What are we doing today, and was today successful? Will we repeat today? And how many days would we repeat before we move to the next phase? When we get a chance to get some objective data as well as subjective data -- feedback from the player -- then we can see what comes next." Diaz has been holding out hope for a late-season return from patellar tendon surgery, but it's not a guarantee it will happen. With his team turning the page to 2024, they might decide it's not worth pushing Diaz to return this season.