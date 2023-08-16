Diaz (knee) threw off a mound in the bullpen Wednesday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

It's not clear whether it was a regular bullpen session or a touch-and-feel situation, but either way, it's the first time Diaz has thrown from the rubber since he underwent patellar tendon surgery in March. Prior to Wednesday's session, he had done some throwing from the base of the mound. Diaz and the Mets have not ruled out a late-season return for the star reliever, but it's far from a guarantee that it will happen. Fantasy managers shouldn't be counting on him to contribute again until 2024.