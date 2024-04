Diaz struck out two in a perfect ninth inning during the Mets' loss to Detroit on Monday.

Diaz kept the game tied in the ninth inning to force the game into the 10th but the Mets ultimately fell to 0-4. The star closer has yet to see a save attempt in 2024 but he's fanned three batters in two scoreless frames. He's locked into his closing role with the Mets and should begin to see the save chances rolling in soon.