The Mets announced Monday that Diaz (knee) won't be activated from the 60-day injured list this season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

A return for the final week of the regular season or the postseason might have been in play for Diaz if the Mets were in playoff contention, but the veteran closer won't be rushed back into action in light of the team's place in the standings. Since undergoing surgery in March to repair a torn patellar tendon suffered during the World Baseball Classic, Diaz has seemingly navigated the rehab process free of setbacks. He'll continue to throw bullpen sessions through the end of September and should be in store for a relatively normal offseason before he likely enters spring training without any restrictions. Diaz's continued absence should insulate Adam Ottavino as the Mets' top option for saves the rest of the way.