Montas (lat) threw 76 pitches (43 strikes) in a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

While the results weren't pretty, the pitch count is what matters for Montas as he gets closer to making his Mets debut after suffering a lat injury in mid-February. The right-hander's 30-day rehab assignment won't run out until June 24 and New York doesn't have an immediate need in the rotation, so Montas is likely to remain at Syracuse for a couple more starts in an effort to improve his performance before being activated from the injured list.