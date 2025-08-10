Montas did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Brewers, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts over three innings.

Montas entered in the second inning and needed 72 pitches to complete just three innings, though the first two runs he allowed came via an error. It was the 32-year-old's shortest outing of the season, and he now owns a 6.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, and 32:12 K:BB across 36.2 innings. If he returns to the rotation next week, it'll likely be in a home matchup against the Mariners.