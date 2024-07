Bader was removed from Tuesday's game against the Nationals due to an apparent injury, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Bader crashed into the outfield wall while attempting to make a catch in the third inning, and he was replaced in center field by Brandon Nimmo to begin the fourth. It's not immediately clear what is bothering Bader, but the Mets will take a closer look at him and should offer more details relatively soon.