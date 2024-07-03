Bader said after Tuesday's win over Washington that he was removed from the game after hitting his head/neck on the outfield wall, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bader ran into the outfield wall while trying to make a catch during the third inning and had to be taken out of the game shortly afterward. He cleared all medical tests following the incident and said he's hopeful to return to action Wednesday. The 30-year-old entered Tuesday's contest slashing .265/.306/.529 with two home runs over his last 10 games.