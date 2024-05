Bader is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old has a .281/.361/.391 slash line through 21 games in May and will sit for the first game of Tuesday's twin bill. Tyrone Taylor will instead start in center field, though Bader will likely rejoin the lineup for Game 2.