Bader has hit .241 (7-for-29) this spring with two homers, two steals and a 3:4 BB:K.

The 29-year-old is locked in as the Mets' starting center fielder after signing a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the club in January. Bader stole a career-high 20 bases in 2023 in only 98 games split between the Yankees and Reds, but he slashed only .232/.274/.348. He's expected to hit in the bottom half of the order for the Mets, muting his fantasy appeal further.