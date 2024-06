Bader went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Yankees.

Hitting ninth in the order, Bader took Gerrit Cole deep in the second inning, one of four homers by the Mets off the Yankees ace. The 30-year-old center fielder is slashing .273/.295/.545 through 18 games in June with three of his five homers and three of his 11 steals on the season.