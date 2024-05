Bader is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Diamondbacks.

The Mets will go with Brandon Nimmo in center field for this one, with DJ Stewart getting the call in left field. Bader is one of the few Mets players playing at or above expectations this season with a 103 OPS+ along with stellar outfield defense. However, he's nonetheless found himself out of the lineup fairly often with 15 starts over the Mets' last 22 contests.