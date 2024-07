Bader went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Monday's extra-inning win over the Nationals.

Batting second against southpaw MacKenzie Gore, Bader was disruptive from the top of the order, singling and swiping second base in the sixth and seventh innings. The 30-year-old center fielder has reeled off four two-hit performances in his last six starts, batting .360 (9-for-25) during that stretch with three doubles, two homers, four steals, four RBI and eight runs.