Arauz went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 7-2 victory over Pittsburgh.

Arauz extended New York's lead to 5-2 with a two-run homer off Quinn Priester in the fourth inning, his first long ball since June 26 last season. The 25-year-old infielder has started in five of the Mets' prior eight games, though he's gone just 3-for-23 (.130) with 4 RBI since his recall from Triple-A Syracuse.